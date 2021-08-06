Equifax Inc (EFX): Price Now Near $253.08; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EFX

Currently, EFX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.86 (-0.73%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row EFX has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, EFX ranks 335th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EFX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, EFX’s price is down $-2.56 (-1%) from the day prior. EFX has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Equifax Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< EFX: Daily RSI Analysis EFX’s RSI now stands at 0.

EFX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

