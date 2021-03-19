Equinix Inc (EQIX): Price Now Near $659.37; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EQIX

Currently, EQIX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $6.55 (1%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that EQIX has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 200 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

EQIX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, EQIX’s price is up $12.3 (1.9%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows EQIX’s price action over the past 90 days.

For EQIX News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on EQIX may find value in this recent story:

