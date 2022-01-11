Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Underperform

BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bernstein Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.94.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $27.37 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth about $3,911,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth about $441,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 20.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,613 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

