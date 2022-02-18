Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EQNR. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.15.

EQNR stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $97.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

