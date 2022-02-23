Equinox Gold (EQX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Shares of EQX opened at C$8.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.71. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.99 and a twelve month high of C$11.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.28.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

