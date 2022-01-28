Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $265.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $264.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.62.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $158.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.08 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).