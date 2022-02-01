Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,471 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.11.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $179.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $139.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.86 and a 200 day moving average of $168.87. American Express has a 12 month low of $117.00 and a 12 month high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

