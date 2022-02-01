Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 345 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,906,241,000 after buying an additional 132,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,583,000 after buying an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,198,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,834,000 after buying an additional 172,269 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after buying an additional 242,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.82.

Shares of DE opened at $376.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $289.65 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.62.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

