Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Denny’s Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Denny’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.41 million, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $106,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth $11,201,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 113.0% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 902,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 478,587 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

