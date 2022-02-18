Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Medpace Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Medpace in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger expects that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $142.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace has a one year low of $136.80 and a one year high of $231.00.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.10, for a total value of $2,569,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $3,179,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,365,000 after acquiring an additional 69,066 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Medpace by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

