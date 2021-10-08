Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN): Price Now Near $10.95; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ETRN

At the time of this writing, ETRN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (1.01%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ETRN has seen 3 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Utilities stocks, ETRN ranks 20th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ETRN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ETRN’s price is up $0.25 (2.29%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as ETRN has now gone up 5 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ETRN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ETRN: Daily RSI Analysis For ETRN, its RSI is now at 100.

ETRN and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

