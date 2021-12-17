Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN): Price Now Near $9.84; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ETRN

At the time of this writing, ETRN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.26 (-2.62%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 200 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ETRN ranks 38th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

ETRN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ETRN’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.91%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ETRN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ETRN: Daily RSI Analysis For ETRN, its RSI is now at 82.3529.

ETRN and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

<500 - Internal server error