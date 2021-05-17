Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS): Price Down $-0.06 (-0.08)% Over Past Day, Up $0.03 (0.05)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ELS

Currently, ELS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.05%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on ELS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ELS ranks 118th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

ELS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ELS’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.08%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ELS’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market