Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS): Price Down $-0.16 (-0.21)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.08 (-0.11)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ELS

At the moment, ELS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.11%) from the hour prior. ELS has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on ELS; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, ELS ranks 201st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ELS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ELS’s price is down $-0.16 (-0.21%) from the day prior. ELS has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.