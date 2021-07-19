Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS): Price Now Near $79.91; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ELS

At the time of this writing, ELS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.35 (0.44%) from the hour prior. ELS has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, ELS ranks 110th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ELS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ELS’s price is down $-0.19 (-0.24%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as ELS has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ELS: Daily RSI Analysis ELS’s RSI now stands at 88.125.

ELS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

