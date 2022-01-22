Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stake Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 70.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 937,237 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $30,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ELS opened at $77.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.11%.

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).