Equity Residential (EQR): Price Now Near $72.91; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, EQR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.03%) from the hour prior. EQR has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

EQR ranks 205th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

EQR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, EQR’s price is down $-0.49 (-0.67%) from the day prior. EQR has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows EQR’s price action over the past 90 days.

For EQR News Traders

Investors and traders in EQR may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Last year was a challenging one for apartment REITs, or real estate investment trusts. Because of that, top-tier apartment REITs focused on major metros — AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB), Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR), and Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) — should get a big booster shot this year, making them look like attractive buys for investors this May.

