Erasca Inc (ERAS): Price Up $0.28 (2.01)% Over Past Day, Up $0.35 (2.52)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ERAS

Currently, ERAS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.35 (2.52%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, ERAS ranks 111th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ERAS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ERAS’s price is up $0.28 (2.01%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as ERAS has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ERAS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ERAS: Daily RSI Analysis For ERAS, its RSI is now at 26.5487.

Note: ERAS and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with ERAS declining at a slower rate than RSI.

