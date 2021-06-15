Ericsson Lm Telephone Co (ERIC): Price Now Near $13.03; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ERIC

Currently, ERIC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.46%) from the hour prior. ERIC has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on ERIC; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, ERIC ranks 46th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ERIC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ERIC’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.57%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as ERIC has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on ERIC; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Ericsson Lm Telephone Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.