ERn Financial LLC Purchases 591 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after buying an additional 11,584,817 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,833,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after buying an additional 3,724,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after buying an additional 2,030,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,158,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $345,057,000 after buying an additional 1,938,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.23. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $225.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

