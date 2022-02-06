ESCO Technologies (ESE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. ESCO Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.100-$3.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.10-3.20 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ESCO Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $77.24 on Friday. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $115.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $787,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment design and manufacture specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines; products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to U.S.

Featured Stories