Esco Technologies Inc (ESE): Price Now Near $83.08; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ESE

At the moment, ESE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.05 (-2.41%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ESE has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, ESE ranks 110th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ESE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ESE’s price is down $-2.05 (-2.41%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Esco Technologies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ESE: Daily RSI Analysis For ESE, its RSI is now at 43.3702.

ESE and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

