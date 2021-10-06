Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR): Price Now Near $10.32; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ESPR

At the time of this writing, ESPR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.42%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, ESPR ranks 191st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ESPR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ESPR’s price is down $-0.22 (-2.09%) from the day prior. ESPR has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Esperion Therapeutics Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ESPR: Daily RSI Analysis ESPR’s RSI now stands at 0.

ESPR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

