ESS Tech Inc (GWH): Price Down $-0.98 (-7.97)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.97 (-7.89)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for GWH

Currently, GWH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.97 (-7.89%) from the hour prior. GWH has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Electrical Equipment stocks, GWH ranks 36th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

GWH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, GWH’s price is down $-0.98 (-7.97%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as GWH has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. ESS Tech Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< GWH: Daily RSI Analysis GWH’s RSI now stands at 0.

GWH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

