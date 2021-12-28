ESS Tech Inc (GWH): Price Up $0.2 (1.53)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.07 (-0.53)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for GWH

At the moment, GWH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.53%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on GWH; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electrical Equipment stocks, GWH ranks 15th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

GWH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, GWH’s price is up $0.2 (1.53%) from the day prior. GWH has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows GWH’s price action over the past 90 days.

< GWH: Daily RSI Analysis For GWH, its RSI is now at 71.0345.

GWH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error

For GWH News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on GWH may find value in this recent story:

ESS Tech announces 10M share offering