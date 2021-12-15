Essent Group Ltd (ESNT): Price Now Near $43.01; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ESNT

ESNT (Get Ratings)’s 43.01 Essent Group Ltd in the hour prior was especially unusual given the typical amount recorded over the past 30 hour. The hourly chart shows that ESNT has seen 3 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ESNT ranks 91st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

ESNT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ESNT’s price is down $-0.59 (-1.35%) from the day prior. ESNT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ESNT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ESNT: Daily RSI Analysis ESNT’s RSI now stands at 31.6547.

ESNT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error

For ESNT News Traders

Investors and traders in ESNT may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Essent Group Ltd. Announces Amended and Extended $825 Million Credit Facility