Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT): Price Now Near $31.2; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EPRT

Currently, EPRT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.23 (-0.72%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

EPRT ranks 104th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

EPRT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, EPRT’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.14%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< EPRT: Daily RSI Analysis EPRT’s RSI now stands at 93.7063.

EPRT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

