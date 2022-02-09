Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2682 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Essential Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.80. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $41.11 and a 12-month high of $53.93.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

