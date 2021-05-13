Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG): Price Now Near $45.77; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WTRG

At the moment, WTRG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.47 (1.04%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

WTRG ranks 56th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

WTRG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, WTRG’s price is up $0.46 (1.01%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows WTRG’s price action over the past 90 days.

For WTRG News Traders

Investors and traders in WTRG may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Essential Utilities (WTRG) Could Be a Great Choice

Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Essential Utilities (WTRG) have what it takes? Let’s find out.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market