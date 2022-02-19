Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Body

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,597 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Essex Property Trust worth $94,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,829,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ESS opened at $315.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.89. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.63 and a fifty-two week high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on ESS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.53.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).