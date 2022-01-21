Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 951,400 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 793,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,171.3 days.

Shares of ETTYF opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Societe Generale lowered Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group raised Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 305 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?

