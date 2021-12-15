Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA): Price Down $-1.2 (-1.98)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.2 (-1.98)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ESTA

At the time of this writing, ESTA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.2 (-1.98%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as ESTA has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Medical Equipment stocks, ESTA ranks 126th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ESTA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ESTA’s price is down $-1.2 (-1.98%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as ESTA has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows ESTA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ESTA: Daily RSI Analysis For ESTA, its RSI is now at 0.

ESTA and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

