Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL): Price Now Near $292.33; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, EL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on EL; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

At the moment, EL’s price is up $1.48 (0.51%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Estee Lauder Companies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Surges on Solid Online Business

The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) is implementing new technology and digital experiences to boost online business. Also, the company’s Skin Care portfolio is performing well.

