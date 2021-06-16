Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL): Price Now Near $300.91; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EL

At the time of this writing, EL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.35 (-0.45%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 200 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Consumer Goods stocks, EL ranks 50th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, EL’s price is down $-1.9 (-0.63%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row EL has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 and 50 day moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows EL’s price action over the past 90 days.