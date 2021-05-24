Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL): Price Now Near $301.66; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EL

At the moment, EL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.87 (0.29%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as EL has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Consumer Goods stocks, EL ranks 1st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, EL’s price is up $4.91 (1.65%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 day moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Estee Lauder Companies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.