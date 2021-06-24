Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL): Price Now Near $304.49; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EL

At the moment, EL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.69 (0.23%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row EL has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

EL ranks 3rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Consumer Goods stocks.

EL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, EL’s price is up $2.1 (0.69%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row EL has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 50 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows EL’s price action over the past 90 days.