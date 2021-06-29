Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL): Price Now Near $317.58; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EL

At the time of this writing, EL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.51 (0.16%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that EL has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

EL ranks 2nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Consumer Goods stocks.

EL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, EL’s price is up $2.77 (0.88%) from the day prior. EL has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Estee Lauder Companies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

EL: Daily RSI Analysis

  • For EL, its RSI is now at 87.664.
  • EL and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For EL News Traders

Investors and traders in EL may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Comcast, Medtronic, American, Estee Lauder and BP

