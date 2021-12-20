Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Price Reaches $1.45 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00003105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $19.34 million and $1.55 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,320,065 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

