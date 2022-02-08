Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.62.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $135.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.58. Etsy has a 52-week low of $125.37 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Etsy news, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $1,611,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,160 shares of company stock worth $35,001,001. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories