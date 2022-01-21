Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $154.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.68.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $159.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy has a twelve month low of $153.80 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Etsy will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total value of $14,847,465.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,661 shares of company stock valued at $63,709,840. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

