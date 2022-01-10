Eugene I. Lee, Jr. Sells 76,725 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $145.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.89 and a 12-month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

