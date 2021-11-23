Euronav NV (EURN): Price Down $-0.12 (-1.27)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.02 (-0.21)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for EURN

At the moment, EURN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.21%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as EURN has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

EURN ranks 92nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

EURN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, EURN’s price is down $-0.12 (-1.27%) from the day prior. EURN has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Euronav NV’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< EURN: Daily RSI Analysis For EURN, its RSI is now at 0.

EURN and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

