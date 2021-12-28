Euronav NV (EURN): Price Now Near $8.85; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EURN

At the moment, EURN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.05 (0.57%) from the hour prior. EURN has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on EURN; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

EURN ranks 48th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

EURN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, EURN’s price is up $0.14 (1.66%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows EURN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< EURN: Daily RSI Analysis For EURN, its RSI is now at 60.7843.

EURN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

