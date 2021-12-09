Euronav NV (EURN): Price Now Near $9.11; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EURN

Currently, EURN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.14 (-1.57%) from the hour prior. EURN has seen its price go down 9 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Transportation stocks, EURN ranks 57th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EURN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, EURN’s price is down $-0.2 (-2.15%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 and 200 day moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows EURN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< EURN: Daily RSI Analysis EURN’s RSI now stands at 60.7843.

Note: EURN and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with EURN declining at a faster rate than RSI.

