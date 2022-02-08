Euronav (NYSE:EURN) & Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Head to Head Comparison

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) and Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Euronav has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eneti has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.8% of Euronav shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eneti pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Euronav pays out -4.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eneti pays out -0.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Euronav has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Euronav is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Euronav and Eneti’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $430.02 million 4.45 $473.24 million ($1.68) -5.64 Eneti $163.73 million 0.49 -$671.98 million ($35.93) -0.20

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than Eneti. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eneti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Euronav and Eneti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 0 3 0 3.00 Eneti 0 0 5 0 3.00

Euronav presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.13%. Eneti has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.04%. Given Eneti’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eneti is more favorable than Euronav.

Profitability

This table compares Euronav and Eneti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav -77.54% -16.08% -8.92% Eneti -226.28% 9.06% 4.54%

Summary

Euronav beats Eneti on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation. The FpSO segment receives hydrocarbon fluids pumped by nearby offshore platforms and provides field storage. Its activities include crew, ship and fleet management services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc. engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes. It operates through the following segments: Ultramax, Kamsarmax , and Corporate. The Ultramax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 dwt to 64,000 dwt. The Kamsarmax segment deals with vessels ranging from approximately 82,000 dwt to 84,000 dwt. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.