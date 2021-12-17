Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

Shares of EVAX stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.61. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD owned 1.23% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

