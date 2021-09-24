Eventbrite Inc (EB): Price Now Near $18.85; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EB

At the moment, EB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.19 (0.99%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as EB has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, EB ranks 124th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, EB’s price is up $0.01 (0.05%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as EB has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows EB’s price action over the past 90 days.

< EB: Daily RSI Analysis EB’s RSI now stands at 100.

EB and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

