Eventbrite Inc (EB): Price Up $0.75 (3.71)% Over Past Day, Up $0.23 (1.13)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for EB

Currently, EB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.23 (1.13%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that EB has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on EB; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

EB ranks 134th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

EB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, EB’s price is up $0.75 (3.71%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 and 20 day changed directions on EB; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows EB’s price action over the past 90 days.

< EB: Daily RSI Analysis For EB, its RSI is now at 68.4694.

EB and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

