Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT Lowered to $178.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 182.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EVBG. Barclays downgraded Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.38.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.22. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $57.58 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $1,453,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $44,432.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,169,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 299,447 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Everbridge by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after acquiring an additional 389,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Everbridge by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,667,000 after acquiring an additional 191,692 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

