EverCommerce Inc (EVCM): Price Now Near $15.65; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EVCM

At the moment, EVCM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.31 (2.05%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

EVCM ranks 189th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

EVCM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, EVCM’s price is up $0.3 (1.99%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. EverCommerce Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< EVCM: Daily RSI Analysis EVCM’s RSI now stands at 45.0479.

EVCM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

